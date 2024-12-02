Singapore-based U.S. Navy First Class Petty Officer Association Conducts Base Clean-up in Sembawang Naval Station, Nov. 26, 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (Nov. 26, 2024) The First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) based in Singapore conducts a base cleanup at Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), Nov. 26, 2024. FCPOA volunteered to dispose of 50 pounds of debris on SNI to enhance facility cleanliness and promote environmental consciousness. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset)