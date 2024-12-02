Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Singapore-based U.S. Navy First Class Petty Officer Association Conducts Base Clean-up in Sembawang Naval Station, Nov. 26, 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    Singapore-based U.S. Navy First Class Petty Officer Association Conducts Base Clean-up in Sembawang Naval Station, Nov. 26, 2024

    SINGAPORE

    11.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Nov. 26, 2024) Yeoman 1st Class William Meyer, assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East, picks up debris during a base cleanup hosted by the First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) based in Singapore at Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), Nov. 26, 2024. FCPOA volunteered to dispose of 50 pounds of debris on SNI to enhance facility cleanliness and promote environmental consciousness. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset)

