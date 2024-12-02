Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    S4S Guardians participate in SFA Space Power Conference [Image 2 of 2]

    S4S Guardians participate in SFA Space Power Conference

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 William McLaughlin, Space Delta 15 intelligence targets analyst, middle-left, and Sgt. Alexandra Barnes, Space Delta 5 laser deconfliction supervisor, middle-right, stand with Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, U.S. Space Forces-Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tina Timmerman, S4S command senior enlisted leader, after a Junior Guardians Perspective Panel at the Space Force Association Spacepower conference in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024. McLaughlin spoke about his experience joining the Space Force, the traits he thinks makes a good Guardian, and why he joined the military. Barnes mentioned not knowing the full extent of the Space Force's warfighting mission until after joining, but expressed that she now has an understanding of the mission, she loves it. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 19:22
    Photo ID: 8793056
    VIRIN: 241210-X-VE588-1001
    Resolution: 2705x1803
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

