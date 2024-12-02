S4S Guardians participate in SFA Space Power Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 William McLaughlin, Space Delta 15 intelligence targets analyst, and Sgt. Alexandra Barnes, Space Delta 5 laser deconfliction supervisor, speak on a Junior Guardians Perspective Panel at the Space Force Association Spacepower conference in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024. McLaughlin spoke about his experience joining the Space Force, the traits he thinks makes a good Guardian, and why he joined the military. Barnes mentioned not knowing the full extent of the Space Force's warfighting mission until after joining, but expressed that she now understands everything the Space Force provides, and she loves it. (Courtesy photo)