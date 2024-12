Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 64-year-old missing hiker in Shore Acres State Park sits near a fire and sheltered in an emergency blanket after being found by a local government agency search party, Dec. 8, 2024. The woman was later hoisted into a Coast Guard rescue helicopter and brought to local EMS after being located. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)