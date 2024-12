Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer from Air Station North Bend and a member of a local partner agency stand next to a 64-year-old missing hiker in Shore Acres State Park, Dec. 8, 2024. The woman had been missing for 48 hours after separating from the party she was foraging with. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)