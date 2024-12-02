Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Sustainment Team: Vigilant Palisade 2024 [Image 2 of 4]

    Mission Sustainment Team: Vigilant Palisade 2024

    MELROSE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mateo Parra 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 27th Special Operation Support Squadron Special Operations Support Team Bravo guard the camp perimeter during Exercise Vigilant Palisade at Melrose Air Force Range, New Mexico, Oct. 24, 2024. The exercise tested the Airmen’s capability to operate and defend a forward support site using force protection and small unit tactics. The Mission Sustainment Team concept pairs Airmen from different career fields to create small teams able to operate independent of main bases, by training them to use skill sets outside of their normal duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mateo Parra)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 17:16
    Photo ID: 8792774
    VIRIN: 241024-F-WW802-1182
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: MELROSE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
    MST
    27th Special Operations Wing
    27 SOW
    Vigilant Palisade

