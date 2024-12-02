Mission Sustainment Team: Vigilant Palisade 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman from the 27th Special Operation Support Squadron Special Operations Support Team Bravo uses night vision goggles to observe the camp perimeter during Exercise Vigilant Palisade at Melrose Air Force Range, New Mexico, Oct. 24, 2024. The exercise tested the team’s ability to operate and defend a forward support site using force protection and small unit tactics. The Mission Sustainment Team concept pairs Airmen from different career fields to create small teams able to operate independent of main bases, by training them to use skill sets outside of their normal duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mateo Parra)