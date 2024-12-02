Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) routine flight operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) routine flight operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.09.2024

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Distinguished visitors watch an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Gladiators" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, fly over the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), during routine flight operations, Dec. 7, 2024. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Ruiz)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 11:03
    Photo ID: 8791831
    VIRIN: 241209-N-XE013-1122
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 877.77 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Flight Operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    Gladiators
    GC805

