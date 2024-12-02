Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) routine flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Distinguished visitors watch an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Gladiators" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, fly over the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), during routine flight operations, Dec. 7, 2024. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Ruiz)