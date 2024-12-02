Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This hand lens was used by Peyton Rous (1879-1970) of the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research. In 1910, Rous proved that an infectious agent could cause cancer. In his classic experiment, he extracted material from a tumor in a hen and injected it into a healthy chicken, which subsequently developed cancer. The results were disputed by other scientists because the cancer was not considered a result of the infection. Rous abandoned the inquiry after he was unable to produce the same outcome in mammals. In 1934, Richard Shope (1901-1966) discovered that a virus caused a skin tumor (a papilloma) in rabbits. Collaboration between Rous and Shope confirmed that the papillomavirus can cause cancer. Rous shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 1966 “for his discovery of tumour-inducing viruses.” [M-035.01301] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)