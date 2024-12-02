Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Microscope [Image 3 of 4]

    Microscope

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2024

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This binocular microscope, marketed as “The Pathologist’s Microscope,” was manufactured by the Spencer Lens Company in 1933. It was used by Peyton Rous (1879-1970) of the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research. In 1910, Rous proved that an infectious agent could cause cancer. In his classic experiment, he extracted material from a tumor in a hen and injected it into a healthy chicken, which subsequently developed cancer. The results were disputed by other scientists because the cancer was not considered a result of infection. Rous abandoned the inquiry after he was unable to produce the same outcome in mammals. In 1934, Richard Shope (1901-1966) discovered that a virus caused a skin tumor (a papilloma) in rabbits. Collaboration between Rous and Shope confirmed that the papillomavirus can cause cancer. Rous shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 1966 “for his discovery of tumour-inducing viruses.” [M-030.00110] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Microscope [Image 4 of 4], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

