    Cpl. Mason Plummer Promoted to Sgt.

    Cpl. Mason Plummer Promoted to Sgt.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Cpl. Mason Plummer is promoted to sergeant during a ceremony in Sembach, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024. His wife places the rank of sergeant on his uniform, symbolizing the support of family in his military journey. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 06:09
    Photo ID: 8791165
    VIRIN: 241127-A-SV042-6530
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 531.25 KB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Mason Plummer Promoted to Sgt., by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

