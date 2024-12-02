Cpl. Mason Plummer Promoted to Sgt.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpl. Mason Plummer is promoted to sergeant during a ceremony in Sembach, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024. His wife places the rank of sergeant on his uniform, symbolizing the support of family in his military journey. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)