    Sgt. Nielsen Promoted to Staff Sgt. [Image 11 of 13]

    Sgt. Nielsen Promoted to Staff Sgt.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kelsie Nielsen is promoted to staff sergeant at a ceremony in Sembach, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024. Her daughter places the rank of staff sergeant on her uniform during the event, marking a proud moment for the family and unit. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 06:01
    Photo ID: 8791161
    VIRIN: 241127-A-SV042-8626
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 566.65 KB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

