U.S. Army Sgt. Kelsie Nielsen is promoted to staff sergeant at a ceremony in Sembach, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024. Her daughter places the rank of staff sergeant on her uniform during the event, marking a proud moment for the family and unit. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 06:01
|Photo ID:
|8791163
|VIRIN:
|241127-A-SV042-2793
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|355.96 KB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Nielsen Promoted to Staff Sgt. [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.