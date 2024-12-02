Sgt. Nielsen Promoted to Staff Sgt.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Kelsie Nielsen is promoted to staff sergeant at a ceremony in Sembach, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024. Her daughter places the rank of staff sergeant on her uniform during the event, marking a proud moment for the family and unit. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)