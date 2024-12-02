U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 18, 2024) A U.S. Marine with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command debriefs his Marines during an embassy reinforcement training event. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 03:31
|Photo ID:
|8790894
|VIRIN:
|241118-M-IU565-1489
|Resolution:
|7619x4573
|Size:
|12.93 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with FASTCENT conduct training package [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.