    Marines with FASTCENT conduct training package [Image 2 of 12]

    Marines with FASTCENT conduct training package

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 18, 2024) A U.S. Marine with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command provides security during an embassy reinforcement training event. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 03:32
    Photo ID: 8790889
    VIRIN: 241118-M-IU565-1085
    Resolution: 7768x5464
    Size: 16.81 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Marines with FASTCENT conduct training package [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Jordan
    NAVCENT
    Marines
    FASTCENT
    Counter UAS

