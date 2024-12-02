USS Green Bay Returns to San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) arrives in its new homeport of San Diego, Dec. 9, 2024, after nearly a decade forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan as part of the America Amphibious Ready Group operating in the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of operations. This homeport shift complies with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), requiring that U.S. Navy ships not be permanently forward deployed to Japan for more than 10 years. With a crew of 400 and the ability to embark 700 Marines, Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft supporting amphibious warfare and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram)