USS Green Bay Arrives in San Diego

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Dec. 9, 2024) - Chief Information Systems Technician Timothy Gray, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), greets his family as the ship arrives in its new homeport of San Diego Dec. 9, 2024. The Green Bay, previously homeported in Sasebo, Japan, served as part of the America Amphibious Ready Group operating in the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of operations. This homeport shift complies with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), requiring that U.S. Navy ships not be permanently forward deployed to Japan for more than 10 years. With a crew of 400 and the ability to embark 700 Marines, Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of amphibious warfare and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)