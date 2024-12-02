Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay Arrives in San Diego [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Green Bay Arrives in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire Alfaro  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Dec. 9, 2024) - Chief Information Systems Technician Timothy Gray, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), greets his family as the ship arrives in its new homeport of San Diego Dec. 9, 2024. The Green Bay, previously homeported in Sasebo, Japan, served as part of the America Amphibious Ready Group operating in the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of operations. This homeport shift complies with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), requiring that U.S. Navy ships not be permanently forward deployed to Japan for more than 10 years. With a crew of 400 and the ability to embark 700 Marines, Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of amphibious warfare and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    VIRIN: 241209-N-UN585-1006
    Resolution: 4320x2880
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, USS Green Bay Arrives in San Diego [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Claire Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The USS Green Bay Arrives in San Diego after a Decade in Japan

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    welcome home
    USS Green Bay
    homeport shift

