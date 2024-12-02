Applied Suicide Intervention Skills training

U.S. Airmen fill out workbooks during Applied Suicide Intervention Training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 5, 2024. The course equipped Airmen with the tools needed to spot early warning signs of declining mental health and empower their wingmen to seek professional help. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 14:58
|Photo ID:
|8789991
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-KQ087-1072
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.73 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
