Applied Suicide Intervention Skills training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen fill out workbooks during Applied Suicide Intervention Training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 5, 2024. The course equipped Airmen with the tools needed to spot early warning signs of declining mental health and empower their wingmen to seek professional help. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)