    Applied Suicide Intervention Skills training [Image 5 of 5]

    Applied Suicide Intervention Skills training

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen fill out workbooks during Applied Suicide Intervention Training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 5, 2024. The course equipped Airmen with the tools needed to spot early warning signs of declining mental health and empower their wingmen to seek professional help. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 14:58
    Photo ID: 8789991
    VIRIN: 241205-F-KQ087-1072
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Mental Health
    ASIST
    Applied Suicide Intervention Skills

