Applied Suicide Intervention Skills training

U.S. Airmen attend Applied Suicide Intervention Training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 5, 2024. The workshop trained Airmen to recognize early warning signs of self-harm or suicidal thoughts and how to intervene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)