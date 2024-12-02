Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Washington Announces 2025 Engineering and Architecture Awards Recipients [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVFAC Washington Announces 2025 Engineering and Architecture Awards Recipients

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    Project Manager of the Year Awardee, Brian Tiu of PDC Core

