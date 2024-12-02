NAVFAC Washington Announces 2025 Engineering and Architecture Awards Recipients

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington has selected four outstanding professionals for its prestigious 2025 engineering and architecture awards, recognizing excellence in facility engineering, project management and design services across the National Capital Region.



Rebecca Riley of Public Works Department (PWD) Washington has been named Civilian Engineer of the Year. As Planning Design Construction (PDC) branch head, Riley has demonstrated exceptional leadership in expanding engineering and construction capabilities, successfully executing 227 contract actions valued more than $93 million while implementing improved project tracking and accountability measures.



Lt. Cmdr. Victoria Gonzalez of PWD Bethesda earned Military Engineer of the Year for her outstanding leadership of a 40-person team managing 90 active construction projects that total $163 million. Her innovative approach to contractor oversight and facility management has significantly enhanced operational capabilities at the world's largest military medical center.



The Project Manager of the Year was awarded to Brian Tiu of PDC Core, who has managed a $1 billion military construction project portfolio across the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia area. Tiu's expertise in risk management and technical oversight has been crucial in executing complex military construction projects, including the $114 million Foreign Material Exploitation Lab.



Casey McCloud of PWD South Potomac – Dahlgren has been selected as Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer of the Year. McCloud has led in-house design efforts for over $31.6 million of future construction projects, specializing in laboratory revitalization efforts supporting naval research and development initiatives.



"It is a pleasure getting to recognize these various professionals for the talented and dedicated work they perform day in and day out for all of our Supported Commanders," said NAVFAC Washington Chief Engineer Tom Cox. The awardees will be formally recognized at the Command Awards Ceremony on January 22, 2025.



NAVFAC Washington provides engineering, construction and facilities services that support critical naval operations throughout the National Capital Region. These awards highlight the command's commitment to excellence in delivering sustainable facilities and infrastructure solutions for the warfighter.

