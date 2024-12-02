Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Puerto Rico National Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) San Juan Field Office Joins against drug trafficking [Image 4 of 4]

    The Puerto Rico National Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) San Juan Field Office Joins against drug trafficking

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The Puerto Rico National Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) San Juan Field Office leadership signs a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the detection, interdiction, disruption, and curtailment of drug trafficking activities in the CBP Historic Customs House in La Puntilla, San Juan, December 3, 2024. The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Miguel Mendez, and Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations (DFO), signed this agreement marking the return of PRNG Counterdrug support for Puerto Rico and USVI. This collaboration represents an increment of agencies supported by the Counterdrug Task Force in the fight against illegal drug trafficking.

