The Puerto Rico National Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) San Juan Field Office joins against drug trafficking

The Puerto Rico National Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) San Juan Field Office leadership signs a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the detection, interdiction, disruption, and curtailment of drug trafficking activities in the CBP Historic Customs House in La Puntilla, San Juan, December 3, 2024. The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Miguel Mendez, and Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations (DFO), signed this agreement marking the return of PRNG Counterdrug support for Puerto Rico and USVI. This collaboration represents an increment of agencies supported by the Counterdrug Task Force in the fight against illegal drug trafficking.