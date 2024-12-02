Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Puerto Rico National Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) San Juan Field Office joins against drug trafficking [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Puerto Rico National Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) San Juan Field Office joins against drug trafficking

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Miguel Mendez, and Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations (DFO) walk around the CBP Historic Customs House in La Puntilla during the ceremony of signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the detection, interdiction, disruption, and curtailment of drug trafficking activities in San Juan, December 3, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 10:08
    Photo ID: 8789184
    VIRIN: 241203-Z-GH656-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.9 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Puerto Rico National Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) San Juan Field Office joins against drug trafficking [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Puerto Rico National Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) San Juan Field Office Joins forces against drug trafficking.
    The Puerto Rico National Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) San Juan Field Office Joins forces against drug trafficking
    The Puerto Rico National Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) San Juan Field Office joins against drug trafficking
    The Puerto Rico National Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) San Juan Field Office Joins against drug trafficking

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download