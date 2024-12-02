The Puerto Rico National Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) San Juan Field Office joins against drug trafficking

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Miguel Mendez, and Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations (DFO) walk around the CBP Historic Customs House in La Puntilla during the ceremony of signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the detection, interdiction, disruption, and curtailment of drug trafficking activities in San Juan, December 3, 2024.