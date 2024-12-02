USAG Yongsan-Casey Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from Dong-An Children’s Welfare Center recieve holiday gifts from Santa Claus at the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2024. The event was hosted by Camp Casey’s Family Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (FMWR) to strengthen community bonds and celebrate a special occasion for families and kids to enjoy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Perez Vargas)