    USAG Yongsan-Casey Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    USAG Yongsan-Casey Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor F Perez Vargas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Students from Dong-An Children’s Welfare Center recieve holiday gifts from Santa Claus at the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2024. The event was hosted by Camp Casey’s Family Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (FMWR) to strengthen community bonds and celebrate a special occasion for families and kids to enjoy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Perez Vargas)

