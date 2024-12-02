Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Speakers Brief MSS Participants at 4th Fleet [Image 2 of 2]

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    241205-N-DB801-1043
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 5, 2024) – Capt. David Fowler, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. Navy Fourth Fleet Maritime Operations Center Director, briefs Foreign Area Officers (FAO) from the U.S. Southern Command Area of Responsibility during U.S. 4th Fleet’s annual Maritime Synchronization Symposium. This year’s symposium theme was “Global Challenges in Regional Context”, and featured speakers from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence, the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies, Florida International University, and the U.S. Agency for International Development. Capt. Fowler discussed the upcoming UNITAS 2025 multinational maritime exercise, which the U.S. Navy will host next year in honor of the Navy’s 250th birthday. U.S. 4th Fleet has invited more than 50 partner nations to send maritime forces to participate in UNITAS. UNITAS is the longest-running, multinational maritime exercise in the world. Conceived in 1959, UNITAS I took place in 1960. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

