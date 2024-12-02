Speakers Brief MSS Participants at 4th Fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241205-N-DB801-1022

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 5, 2024) – Ms. Victoria Krikorian, Foreign Policy Advisor to the Chief of Naval Operations, briefs Foreign Area Officers from the U.S. Southern Command Area of Responsibility during U.S. 4th Fleet’s annual Maritime Synchronization Symposium. This year’s symposium theme was “Global Challenges in Regional Context”, and featured speakers from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence, the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies, Florida International University, and the U.S. Agency for International Development. Ms. Krikorian discussed the Navy’s 250th birthday celebration, which will start Jan. 1, 2025, and continue through July 4, 2026, the 250th birthday celebration of the United States. Many birthday events will feature partner nation maritime forces, including the UNITAS 2025 multinational maritime exercise, which the U.S. Navy will host next year in honor of the Navy’s 250th birthday. UNITAS is the longest-running, multinational maritime exercise in the world. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)