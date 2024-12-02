Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 3, 2024) – U.S. Army Sergeant Gabriela Saldana, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Research Services Directorate (RSD), participated in the annual Solider, Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) and Officer of the Year Competition hosted by Public Health Command, West. Saldana, of Austin, Texas, earned NCO of the Year for NAMRU San Antonio. The Soldiers took part in the three-day competition which consisted of an Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA), Engagement Skills Trainer (EST), Combat Water Survival Test, writing exam, land navigation, Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, a 12-mile foot march, written essay, and an oral board. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)