    NAMRU San Antonio Soldiers compete for NCO & Solider of the Year [Image 11 of 11]

    NAMRU San Antonio Soldiers compete for NCO &amp; Solider of the Year

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 3, 2024) – U.S. Army Sergeant Gabriela Saldana, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Research Services Directorate (RSD), participated in the annual Solider, Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) and Officer of the Year Competition hosted by Public Health Command, West. Saldana, of Austin, Texas, earned NCO of the Year for NAMRU San Antonio. The Soldiers took part in the three-day competition which consisted of an Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA), Engagement Skills Trainer (EST), Combat Water Survival Test, writing exam, land navigation, Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, a 12-mile foot march, written essay, and an oral board. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 22:45
    Photo ID: 8788668
    VIRIN: 241203-N-ND850-1003
    Resolution: 4952x3537
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
    This work, NAMRU San Antonio Soldiers compete for NCO & Solider of the Year [Image 11 of 11], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

