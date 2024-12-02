NAMRU San Antonio Soldiers compete for NCO & Solider of the Year

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 3, 2024) – U.S. Army Sergeant...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 3, 2024) – U.S. Army Sergeant Gabriela Saldana, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Research Services Directorate (RSD), participated in the annual Solider, Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) and Officer of the Year Competition hosted by Public Health Command, West. Saldana, of Austin, Texas, earned NCO of the Year for NAMRU San Antonio. The Soldiers took part in the three-day competition which consisted of an Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA), Engagement Skills Trainer (EST), Combat Water Survival Test, writing exam, land navigation, Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, a 12-mile foot march, written essay, and an oral board. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 5, 2024) – Soldiers assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Research Services Directorate earned Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) and Solider of the Year honors during the Fiscal Year 2024 Solider, NCO and Officer of the Year Competition Ceremony hosted by Col. James Jones, commander, Public Health Command, West.



Sgt. Gabriela Saldana of Austin, Texas, and Pfc. Tyler Houchin of Vine Grove, Ky., were announced as the winners for NAMRU San Antonio while Sgt. Samantha Salas earned a participation medal.



Both Saldana and Houchin were awarded Army Commendation Medals while Sgt. Carlos Torres of NAMRU San Antonio was awarded an Army Achievement Medal for his support of the competition, which for the first time included officers.



The Soldiers, joined by other personnel assigned to Public Health Command, West, took part in the three-day competition, Dec. 3 – 5, which consisted of an Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA), Engagement Skills Trainer (EST), Combat Water Survival Test, writing exam, land navigation, Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, a 12-mile foot march, written essay, and an oral board.



“First and foremost, I would like to say thank you to the entire support team for putting on a fantastic, vigorous, and challenging competition,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Delroy Barnett, who served as the ceremony’s keynote speaker. “The competition was designed to promote esprit de corps while recognizing outstanding NCOs and junior Soldiers, and for the first time in command’s history, officers.”



According to Barnett, it is essential for Soldiers to possess the necessary knowledge, skills, and mindset to excel in challenging landscapes.



“I want to express my deepest respect and gratitude to all the participants,” said Barnett. “You are a testament to the finest qualities of the American Solider. Your achievements inspire us all, your resilience motivates us to push beyond our limits, and your unwavering commitment to excellence serves as a shining example for generations to come.”



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.