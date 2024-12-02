Joint Flight Ops with USS Benfold and 33rd Rescue Squadron

PHILIPPINE SEA (December 3, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) inspect the flight deck during a foreign object debris (FOD) walkdown while underway in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 3. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 21:22
|Photo ID:
|8788613
|VIRIN:
|241203-N-ZS816-1177
|Resolution:
|4786x3191
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
