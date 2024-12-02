Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Flight Ops with USS Benfold and 33rd Rescue Squadron [Image 5 of 7]

    Joint Flight Ops with USS Benfold and 33rd Rescue Squadron

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (December 3, 2024) An HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, Kedena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, prepares to take off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 3. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 21:22
    Photo ID: 8788611
    VIRIN: 241203-N-ZS816-1286
    Resolution: 5071x3381
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Flight Ops with USS Benfold and 33rd Rescue Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight Ops
    USS Benfold
    DESRON 15
    33rd Rescue Squadron
    HH-60W
    Onward with Valor

