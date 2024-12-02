Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Speed Interview [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Speed Interview

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Scott Schuller, Unit Conversion Officer alternate, left, interviews Staff Sgt. Ethan Druin, 185th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces, right, during a Contingency Response mission information event at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, Dec. 7, 2024. The unit is projected to stand up the 270th Contingency Response Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 17:17
    Photo ID: 8788287
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-KI557-1005
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.36 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Speed Interview [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Speed Interview
    Druin in interview

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    185th ARW builds Contingency Response Squadron

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interview
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Contingency Response
    270th Contingency Response Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download