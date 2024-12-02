Speed Interview

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Scott Schuller, Unit Conversion Officer alternate, left, interviews Staff Sgt. Ethan Druin, 185th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces, right, during a Contingency Response mission information event at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, Dec. 7, 2024. The unit is projected to stand up the 270th Contingency Response Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)