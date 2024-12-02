185th ARW builds Contingency Response Squadron

The 185th Air Refueling Wing held a speed interview event to gauge interest in the unit’s developing Contingency Response mission over the December training weekend.



Forty Airmen across a variety of career fields attended to learn about the CR mission.



Maj. Michael Eisner, the Unit Conversion Officer for what will be called the 270th Contingency Response Squadron, explained that the event allowed Airmen to learn about the mission and to make connections between leadership and potential future CR Airmen.



CR forces provide a rapid ability to set up initial airbases in established or austere environments and perform airfield functions before follow-on forces arrive. CR also works domestically providing abilities for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.



Eisner said that the CR unit is initially looking for skilled Airmen that are qualified in their career fields to fill the initial leadership roles in the squadron.



Due to the small CR Team structure of 25 Airmen, CR Airmen need cross-disciplinary training to be able to fill shortfalls and ensure full mission capability said Eisner.



“They’ll be developed into leaders,” said Eisner, “We are training the future chiefs and superintendents.”



Chief Master Sgt. Scott Schuller, alternate UCO, said the unit is projected to receive many unique opportunities for training and using specialized equipment.



“Airmen can go to specialized environment trainings and train on augmented reality equipment,” said Schuller.



The unit is projected to start receiving mission equipment in the 2027 fiscal year.



In the meantime, Schuller explained that 270th members will travel to train with other CR units and will initially need to fill 13 Active-Guard Reserve positions and 49 traditional guard positions.



Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Wickenhauser, 133rd Contingency Response Team Senior Enlisted Leader, described his CR experience to Airmen at the event.



“If you’ve been on 10 CR missions, you’ve been on one,” said Wickenhauser.



He explained that the nature of the mission involves many unique and different circumstances leading to many unique experiences for Airmen.



“If something is broken with your ‘Plan A,’” said Wickenhauser, “CR is there to fix it.”



Staff Sgt. Brandon Stender, a 185th Air Refueling Wing water and fuels systems maintenance specialist, explained the draw of the CR mission to him.



“You can be on call, and in a short time frame, you could be getting on a jet to go anywhere,” said Stender.



Tech. Sgt. Travis Pope, also a 185th Air Refueling Wing water and fuels systems maintenance specialist, reflected on the opportunity of joining this new unit.



“Where established units already have roots and history, this is a chance to make a unit your own,” said Pope.

