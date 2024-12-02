138th Medical Group assumption of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Chad Phillips, 138th Fighter Wing commander, left, passes the guidon to Col. Robert Griffin, incoming 138th Medical Group commander during a change of command ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2024. The passing of the guidon is a historic tradition that not only symbolizes the transition of power, but taking on the responsibility that comes with it. (Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)