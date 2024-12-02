138th Medical Group assumption of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Lance Frye, former 138th Medical Group commander, receives his last salute from the 138th MDG Airmen during a change of command ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2024. The last salute offers Airmen the chance to say their final goodbyes to their former commander before welcoming in the new one. (Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)