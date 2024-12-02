Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th Medical Group assumption of command ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    138th Medical Group assumption of command ceremony

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Col. Lance Frye, former 138th Medical Group commander, receives his last salute from the 138th MDG Airmen during a change of command ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2024. The last salute offers Airmen the chance to say their final goodbyes to their former commander before welcoming in the new one. (Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 16:00
    Photo ID: 8788249
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-BX562-3200
    Resolution: 4506x3219
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    national guard
    oklahoma air national guard
    MDG
    138fw
    OKGuard

