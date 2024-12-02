USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations at Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 8, 2024) – Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) launch an F/A-18E Growler assigned to the “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 during flight operations, Dec. 8, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)