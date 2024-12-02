Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations at Sea [Image 7 of 11]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations at Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Carl Vinson   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 8, 2024) – Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) prepare to launch an F/A-18E Growler assigned to the “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 during flight operations, Dec. 8, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 07:52
    Photo ID: 8787619
    VIRIN: 241208-N-FS097-1256
    Resolution: 4684x3118
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations at Sea [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippine Sea

    TAGS

    USS Carl Vinson
    Philippine Sea
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

