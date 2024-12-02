Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Visits Reagan National Defense Forum [Image 4 of 5]

    CNO Visits Reagan National Defense Forum

    SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti participates in a panel discussion at the Reagan National Defense Forum (RNDF), in Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 7. Franchetti’s panel, “A New Axis: How Cooperation Between Malign Actors Impacts Military Planning and Operations” focused on how malign actors are working together to undermine the rules-based international order. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 20:21
    Photo ID: 8787320
    VIRIN: 241207-N-OK726-1152
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 910.02 KB
    Location: SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, CNO Visits Reagan National Defense Forum [Image 5 of 5], by CPO William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Foundation
    Warfighters
    Chief of Naval Operations
    Warfighting

