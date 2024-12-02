CNO Visits Reagan National Defense Forum

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti participates in a panel discussion at the Reagan National Defense Forum (RNDF), in Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 7. Franchetti’s panel, “A New Axis: How Cooperation Between Malign Actors Impacts Military Planning and Operations” focused on how malign actors are working together to undermine the rules-based international order. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)
