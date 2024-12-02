CNO Visits Reagan National Defense Forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks with Sen. Mark Kelly at the Reagan National Defense Forum (RNDF), in Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 7. While at RNDF Franchetti spoke on the panel, “A New Axis: How Cooperation Between Malign Actors Impacts Military Planning and Operations” focused on how malign actors are working together to undermine the rules-based international order. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)