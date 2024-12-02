Lake Lanier Park Ranger Attends Change of Watch Ceremony

Stephen Cahn, a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, based at Lake Lanier, attends a Change of Watch ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxillary in Suwanne, Georgia, Dec. 7, 2024. The ceremony marked the transition of leadership within the auxillary, which supports the Coast Guard in various missions, including boating safety and search and rescue operations. (U.S. Army photo by Rydell Tomas Jr)
