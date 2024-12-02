Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lake Lanier Park Ranger Attends Change of Watch Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Lake Lanier Park Ranger Attends Change of Watch Ceremony

    SUWANNE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Stephen Cahn, a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, based at Lake Lanier, attends a Change of Watch ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxillary in Suwanne, Georgia, Dec. 7, 2024. The ceremony marked the transition of leadership within the auxillary, which supports the Coast Guard in various missions, including boating safety and search and rescue operations. (U.S. Army photo by Rydell Tomas Jr)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 17:58
    Photo ID: 8787165
    VIRIN: 241207-O-QP400-1003
    Resolution: 7324x4883
    Size: 22.69 MB
    Location: SUWANNE, GEORGIA, US
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Mobile District
    MobileDelivers

