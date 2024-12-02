U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Benjamin Cleghorn, incoming land component commander, North Dakota Army National Guard, speaks to the crowd following his assumption of command, Bismarck, N.D., Dec. 7, 2024. Cleghorn assumed command from U.S. Army Brig. Gen Jonathan Erickson during the change of command ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Nathan Rivard)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 17:35
|Photo ID:
|8787160
|VIRIN:
|241207-Z-NB545-3555
|Resolution:
|4000x2661
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incoming Land Component Commander Remarks [Image 3 of 3], by Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.