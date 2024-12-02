Passing the Colors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Benjamin Cleghorn, incoming land component commander, North Dakota Army National Guard, receives the colors from U.S. Air Force Mitchell Johnson, adjutant General, North Dakota National Guard, during the land component commander change of command ceremony, Bismarck, N.D., Dec. 7, 2024. Cleghorn assumed command from U.S. Army Brig. Gen Jonathan Erickson during the change of command ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Nathan Rivard)