Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Passing the Colors [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Passing the Colors

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Nathan Rivard  

    116th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Benjamin Cleghorn, incoming land component commander, North Dakota Army National Guard, receives the colors from U.S. Air Force Mitchell Johnson, adjutant General, North Dakota National Guard, during the land component commander change of command ceremony, Bismarck, N.D., Dec. 7, 2024. Cleghorn assumed command from U.S. Army Brig. Gen Jonathan Erickson during the change of command ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Nathan Rivard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 17:35
    Photo ID: 8787159
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-NB545-5530
    Resolution: 4000x2661
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Passing the Colors [Image 3 of 3], by Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Passing the Colors
    Incoming Land Component Commander Remarks
    Land Component Commander Retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NDNG
    North Dakota National Guard
    Land Component Commander

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download