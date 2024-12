Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps rifle salute detail renders a rifle salute in honor of the lives lost during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. Distinguished guests and the general public joined Sailors, Pearl Harbor survivors and their families and friends at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial for the annual observance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)