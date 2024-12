Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WWII veterans shake hands before the start of the 83rd anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. Distinguished guests and the general public joined Sailors, Pearl Harbor survivors and their families and friends at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial for the annual observance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)