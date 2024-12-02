Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC Commander visits the 193rd SOW [Image 5 of 5]

    AFSOC Commander visits the 193rd SOW

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Leaders from the 193rd Special Operations Wing speak with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green, command chief of Air Force Special Operations Command, at Middletown, Pennsylvania, Dec. 6, 2024. Conley and Green visited the 193rd SOW to learn more about the unit’s role in support of both the active duty and Air National Guard missions within AFSOC. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph A. Pagan Jr.)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 15:35
    Photo ID: 8787034
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-HD174-1062
    Resolution: 5040x2993
    Size: 9.5 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, AFSOC Commander visits the 193rd SOW [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    AFSOC
    193SOW

