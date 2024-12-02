AFSOC Commander visits the 193rd SOW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks with Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing at Middletown, Pennsylvania, Dec. 6, 2024. Conley visited the 193rd SOW to learn more about the unit’s role in support of both the active duty and Air National Guard missions within AFSOC. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph A. Pagan Jr.)